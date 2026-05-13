Trackdown: Dallas Police search for additional suspects in 2022 teen slaying

The Brief Jose Sifuentes, Jr., a senior at Nimitz High School, was killed by an unknown suspect in Jan. 2022 in a Far North Dallas apartment complex parking lot. No video was taken during the incident, but Dallas Police have made an arrest in connection to the crime. Officials have learned that Sifuentes, Jr. was meeting someone the night he was killed, and are continuing to search for more suspects.



More than four years after it happened, Dallas Police continue to investigate a shooting in a Far North Dallas apartment parking lot that left a high school senior dead.

Far North Dallas apartment shooting

Jose Sifuentes, Jr.

What we know:

On Jan. 12, 2022, 18-year-old Jose Sifuentes, Jr. was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment complex parking lot in Far North Dallas, located at 3440 Timberglen Road.

Sifuentes, Jr. was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased. He did not have an identification card on him at the time of the shooting, and police believe Sifuentes' property was taken from him after he was shot.

During their investigation, police learned Sifuentes, Jr. was meeting an unidentified individual in the parking lot before he was shot.

An arrest has been made in the case, but officials are still looking for more suspects.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the individual arrested in connection to the shooting or any other potential suspects in their investigation.

The reason for Sifuentes, Jr.'s meeting prior to the shooting is unknown. No surveillance video of the incident was taken, making the case more difficult to investigate.

"He was all about us"

Sifuentes, Jr.'s family

What they're saying:

"He was very family oriented. He was all about us."

The victim's family met with FOX 4's Shaun Rabb at the site of his murder to discuss the incident.

"My mom, her health… we just live life very differently now," Sifuentes, Jr.'s sister tells Rabb. "It's taken a toll on all of us."

Sifuentes, Jr's sister

Sifuentes, Jr. was a high school senior at Nimitz High School. His unexpected death left a huge hole in his family.

"We spend most of our holidays, birthdays, everything that we should be spending with family, we spend it at the cemetery instead."

Help police solve the crime

What you can do:

Dallas Police Detective Christopher Walton is working on the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Det. Walton at (214) 701-8453 or at christopher.wallace@dallaspolice.gov.

"We really need this. My mom really needs this. We just feel like we can't move forward with our life until my brother gets justice," the victim's sister tells Rabb.