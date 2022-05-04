Watch: Precious toddler walks his mom down the aisle

A Michigan toddler is stealing hearts everywhere after he was caught on video walking his mom down the aisle on her big day.

Kristie and Bobby Mihelich were getting married at the Planterra Conservancy in West Bloomfield, Michigan, in late April and had their 2-year-old son Pierson serve as the ring bearer. At the start of the wedding, Pierson was standing with his dad and the minister when he saw his mom approach the aisle. The 2-year-old couldn’t contain his excitement.

"Hi mom!" he exclaimed, before rushing down the aisle to greet her. From there, the two walked down the aisle together in what felt "like a movie," his mom said on Good Morning America.

Pierson and Mihelich's brother then walked her down the aisle. Pierson sat on his uncle's lap for the remainder of the ceremony.

"Every little girl dreams of her Fairytale wedding and marrying her perfect Prince," Mihelich said on Instagram. "Well, yesterday I got to live out my Fairytale!!!"

Mihelich’s extra special day is getting a lot of extra attention thanks to her niece, who caught the precious moment on video and posted it to TikTok. It’s been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

"I am truly blown away by the amount of attention my Son’s adorable reaction is getting," Mihelich told FOX Television Stations. "It has gone global which blows my mind, but makes me so happy that my precious Boy is making so many millions of people smile!"

Her son is getting used to the attention as well.

"He is absolutely loving it!" she added. "He gets such a kick out of seeing himself on TV. He says, 'Look Mama, it’s Pierson'"

She said she understands why so many people love the video.

"I feel that everyone loved how authentic and unscripted this precious moment was," she continued. "A child’s innocence and unconditional love for a parent is sure to melt anyone’s heart and bring a smile to their face which is much needed in the world we live in today!"

