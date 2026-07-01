Three-alarm fire heavily damages Uptown Dallas Pilates studio early Wednesday morning

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The Brief A three-alarm fire gutted Pilates Methodology, a studio housed in a historic Uptown building, early Wednesday morning. Firefighters protected a neighboring home from damage, and officials confirmed the unoccupied building resulted in zero injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown, though investigators are looking into whether ongoing building renovations played a role.



A three-alarm fire severely damaged a Pilates studio operating out of a historic Victorian-style building in the Uptown neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue officials.

Uptown fire

What we know:

Emergency crews were dispatched at 4:01 a.m. to Pilates Methodology, located at 2615 Routh St., after a 911 caller reported smoke billowing from the second floor of the structure.

First responders arrived to find heavy smoke venting from the two-story building. Firefighters initially launched an offensive interior attack, but the flames quickly proved to be in an advanced stage. Commanders called for a second alarm at 4:28 a.m., followed by a third alarm at 4:54 a.m. to bring in additional manpower.

As the fire intensified, flames breached the roof of the structure. Firefighters shifted tactics to contain the blaze while simultaneously providing exposure protection to a neighboring home, successfully preventing it from sustaining damage.

The fire was declared under control and extinguished at 5:59 a.m.

On-scene personnel noted that the business appeared to be undergoing renovations at the time, though investigators have not yet determined if the construction work contributed to the blaze.

The building was severely damaged, but officials confirmed the structure was unoccupied when the fire broke out. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.