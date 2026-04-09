Texas woman sentenced for smuggling K2-laced bibles into prisons

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The Brief A Wichita Falls woman was sentenced to six years in prison for smuggling synthetic cannabinoids into Texas prisons using drug-saturated Bibles and religious materials. Henna Martinez mailed 360 grams of "K2" to inmates before a residence search uncovered nearly five pounds of the drug in liquid, powder, and sheet forms. The scheme was discovered after staff noticed "saturated pages" in Bibles, leading investigators to track Martinez through Office Depot surveillance footage.



A Wichita Falls woman was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison for mailing Bibles and other religious materials saturated with synthetic cannabinoids to inmates in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) system.

K2-laced bibles

Henna Havila Martinez pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme to smuggle narcotics and synthetic cannabinoids, commonly known as K2, into state correctional facilities. According to investigators, Martinez concealed the drugs within leather-covered Bibles, magazines, newspapers, and legal correspondence.

Henna Havila Martinez (Source: Wichita County Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

The investigation began at the Allred Unit, where vigilant TDCJ staff noticed Bibles with heavily saturated pages. Field tests confirmed the presence of synthetic cannabinoids, prompting an investigation by the Texas Board of Criminal Justice Office of Inspector General (OIG).

Surveillance footage from a Wichita Falls Office Depot captured Martinez using a self-checkout kiosk to mail packages to incarcerated individuals. Authorities stated they witnessed her mailing three packages containing 360 grams of synthetic cannabinoids.

(Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

A subsequent search of Martinez's residence uncovered 4.9 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids in liquid, powder, and sheet forms.

What they're saying:

"This case underscores the persistent challenges we face in contraband entering our facilities through the mail," Executive Director Bobby Lumpkin said. "The vigilance of our staff and the thorough investigation by the OIG were instrumental in stopping these dangerous substances from reaching the inmate population."