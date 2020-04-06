Texas WIC expands eligible foods, launches updated app

The Texas WIC program is expanding the number of eligible foods and updating the MyTexasWIC app to help Texans find nutritious foods in their local grocery stores.

The supplemental nutrition program for women, infants, and children is expanding the items eligible for purchase through the program to include more options and other items.

“Grocers assure us they can meet this increased demand and have supply chains ready to respond,” said Dee Budgewater, HHS deputy executive commissioner for Health Developmental and Independence Services. “The Texas WIC team is working around the clock to ensure families have access to healthy food, which is one of the best ways to support mothers and growing children and help them achieve a greater sense of health and well-being.”

Effective immediately, WIC participants will be able to choose from more options for milk, bread, rice, pasta, and eggs. Texas WIC is also permanently adding canned fruits and vegetables.

Items at the grocery store with a pink sticker that says “WIC Approved” are products eligible for shoppers to purchase using WIC.

WIC participants can find detailed information on the Texas WIC website. WIC participants can also download the latest version of the MyTexasWIC shopping app on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Texas WIC says it is operating under modified services throughout the state to help keep clients and staff safe. Families may call their local WIC clinics to learn more about how they can receive services. Clients can visit the Texas WIC website or call 800-942-3678 to find how their local clinic is handling local services. Applicants are encouraged to start their applications online to protect office workers and practice social distancing precautions.

