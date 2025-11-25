Texas trout fishing season kicks off for the holidays

article

The Brief The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is stocking 335,048 rainbow trout across the state beginning Nov. 26, the day before Thanksgiving. The winter program makes fishing accessible in dozens of local park ponds and popular rivers, including the Guadalupe, Brazos, and Frio. Adults need a freshwater fishing license, but no license is required for anglers under 17 or for anyone fishing from a bank, dock, or pier in a State Park.



Just in time for the holiday season, thousands of rainbow trout will be stocked in water bodies across Texas starting the day before Thanksgiving, marking the official beginning of the state's annual winter trout fishing tradition.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is set to begin stocking fish on Nov. 26, kicking off a program designed to make fishing accessible and enjoyable for Texans of all ages.

Rainbow Trout in Texas

TPWD plans to stock a total of 335,048 rainbow trout across the state between Nov. 26 and March 6.

"TPWD is proud to continue the tradition of bringing rainbow trout to waters across Texas," said Neil Pugliese, TPWD rainbow trout program director. "Our annual stocking program is designed to make fishing accessible and enjoyable for everyone, from seasoned anglers to families casting a line for the very first time. It’s about more than fishing; it’s about creating opportunities to connect with nature and build lasting memories."

Because rainbow trout generally cannot survive in most Texas waters after the winter due to warm temperatures, anglers are encouraged to keep up to their daily bag limit of five trout. Rainbow trout are described as an attractive, tasty fish, with many recipes available online.

Rainbow Trout Bait

Cheese, kernel corn, nightcrawlers, red wigglers, and meal worms make good trout baits. If you'd rather use a lure, try a small inline spinnerbait or a spoon.

When to Catch Rainbow Trout

Rainbow trout prefer cold water, and they survive only during winter in most parts of Texas. Trout stocking begins in late November or early December and continues until March.

Where to fish in Texas

Anglers do not need sophisticated equipment to catch rainbow trout; they can be successfully reeled in using simple, light tackle or hand-tied flies. Fishermen should keep a variety of baits and lures handy, as well as ice to keep their catch fresh.

Stocking locations include dozens of local city and county park ponds, as well as several rivers popular with anglers:

Guadalupe River: Downstream of Canyon Lake, which has special trout management zones and is recognized as one of the top 100 trout streams in the nation, often cool enough for year-round trout survival.

Brazos River: Downstream of Possum Kingdom Lake.

Frio and South Llano Rivers: Portions of these rivers.

Clear Fork of the Trinity River.

Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center: Newly renovated Lake Zebco, Centex, and Strike King ponds.

Neighborhood Fishin’ Program

The TPWD's Neighborhood Fishin’ program focuses on providing a unique experience for families and new anglers in and around major cities. TPWD manages 18 Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes statewide in major urban centers, including Amarillo, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Angelo, San Antonio, and Wichita Falls. These lakes, frequently stocked with trout during the winter, offer amenities for a relaxing day outdoors.

Do I need a license to fish in Texas?

Adult anglers are required to have a fishing license with a freshwater fishing endorsement, though people under the age of 17 do not need a license. Funds from these sales directly support TPWD's efforts to provide fishing opportunities.

State Parks: Fishing from a bank, dock, or pier in a Texas state park does not require a license. TPWD recommends reserving a day pass in advance, especially during busy times like weekends and holidays.

Bag Limit: The statewide bag limit is five trout with no minimum length limit, except on parts of the Guadalupe River where special limits are in effect.

Pole Limit: Anglers fishing in a Community Fishing Lake or within a state park's dock, pier, or jetty may use no more than two poles.

TPWD advises anglers to check the 2025-26 Trout Stocking Schedule before any trip to confirm stocking dates, check regulations, and find additional angling tips, as dates and locations may change due to unforeseen circumstances.