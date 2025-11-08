Texas Tech's Raider Red named 5th sexiest mascot in college football

article

The Brief Texas Tech’s Raider Red ranked fifth-sexiest college football mascot in a new BetUS report. The ranking praised his "gunslingin’ spirit" and "rowdy charm" among 100+ D1 mascots. The news drops ahead of Tech’s home game vs. BYU.



Raider Red, the gunslinger repping Texas Tech on the football sidelines, has been named the fifth-sexiest college football mascot in the nation.

Raider Red's sexy score

The placement came as a result of BetUS's report, which used a ranking system to analyze over 100 D1 mascots and score them on their attractiveness.

The report says Raider Red is known for his "gunslingin' spirit and rowdy charm," and he thrives on "energy and switching things up both in the stands and on the sidelines."

‘Mascots are the real crowd-stealers’

What they're saying:

"Players get most of the spotlight, but mascots are the real crowd-stealers. From game-day energy to personalities that light up the stadium, these unsung heroes bring the looks, the charm, and the fun. No matter what team you root for or what conference you belong to, these hidden hotties are always on the sidelines, cheering on your favorite players with a Heisman-level performance," said Andres Vargas, Head Content Editor at BetUS.

When is the Texas Tech game?

Local perspective:

The news comes just before Tech's home game against the BYU Cougars. The game is set for 11 a.m. Saturday in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders are currently ranked second in the Big 12 and ninth overall in the NCAA with an 8-1 record this season.

BYU is ranked eighth in the NCAA with an 8-0 record.

Texas Tech's new logo

Dig deeper:

In October, Tech unveiled a new logo for next year.

The so-called modernized logo of the school’s Double T logo is red with a white outline and flat compared to the previous tri-colored logo.

The new look also includes variations of Tech’s Red Raider and Guns Up logos.

The university said it plans to update the logos on all of its buildings, courts, and fields by the spring of 2026.

Related article

Many Texas Tech fans aren’t happy about the change, complaining that the new logo is plain, boring, and too similar to logos from other universities like Temple University.

Some comments on social media say it "looks like they asked ChatGPT for a new logo."