Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby enters rehab facility for gambling addiction, 2026 eligibility in question

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The Brief Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby will check into a treatment facility for a gambling addiction, he and the university announced on Monday. Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech this past offseason from Cincinnati, who sued him for allegedly breaching his Name, Image and Likeness deal with the school. The Lake Dallas product could affect his eligibility for the 2026 season as a result, as gambling on professional or college sports is forbidden by the NCAA.



One of the biggest names in last year's transfer portal might never play a down for his new school.

Brendan Sorsby enters rehab for gambling addiction

What they're saying:

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby and the university announced Monday that he will take an "immediate leave of absence" from the football team to enter a treatment facility for a gambling addiction.

The school said in a statement it is "committed to supporting Brendan through his recovery process and to ensure his long-term health and well-being."

"We love Brendan and support his decision to seek professional help," Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said. "Taking this step requires courage, and our primary focus is on him as a person. Our program is behind Brendan as he prioritizes his health."

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - JANUARY 24: Future Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby shouts during the first half of the game between the Houston Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena on January 24, 2026 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo b Expand

Transfer portal prize

The backstory:

Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech from the University of Cincinnati this past offseason, being considered one of the biggest prizes in the transfer portal.

In 2025, Sorsby threw for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns with only five interceptions in 12 games. He also rushed for 580 yards and nine scores on the ground, leading the Bearcats to a 7-5 record.

He announced his intent to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 15 and committed to the Red Raiders on Jan. 4, prompting a lawsuit from his previous school alleging he breached his Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) contract.

He was reported to have received $5 million in NIL compensation from Texas Tech.

Sorsby grew up in Denton and played his high school football at Lake Dallas High School. In 2021, he was named Quarterback of the Year by the Denton-Record Chronicle after accumulating 2,094 scrimmage yards and 29 total touchdowns.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 1: Brendan Sorsby #2 of the Cincinnati Bearcats looks on before the game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on November 1, 2025, in Salt Lake City, UT. (Photo by Bryan Byerly/ISI Photos/ISI Expand

Sorsby's future at Texas Tech

What's next:

Gambling on professional or collegiate sports is forbidden by the NCAA, putting Sorsby's eligibility for 2026 in question.

Texas Tech said it would have no further comment on Sorsby's treatment progress at this time.