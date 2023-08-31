Tampons, diapers and more will be exempt from sales tax starting Sept. 1

A new law that is about to go into effect in Texas could help you save some money.

Senate Bill 379 was passed by the Texas Legislature earlier this year and will take effect on Sept. 1.

The bill exempts several family and wound care items from sales tax.

(Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Items Exempted From Texas Sales Tax Starting Sept. 1

Wound care dressings

Adult or children's diapers

Baby wipes

Baby bottles

Feminine hygiene products (tampon, sanitary napkin, menstrual cup, menstrual sponge, menstrual pad, or other similar items for the purpose of feminine hygiene)

Maternity clothing

Breast milk pumping products, including the pump and its power source.

Related article

According to the Legislative Budget Board, the new law is expected to cost the state just shy of $227 million in general revenue funds through August 31, 2025.

The bill easily cleared the House and Senate in May before being signed by the Governor in June.