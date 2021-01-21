Texas State Capitol reopens but security expected to remain tight

The Texas State Capitol is reopened to the public. The doors opened at 9 a.m. following a five-day lockdown over threats of violence.

The complex was closed from Saturday through Inauguration Day due to an FBI warning about potential violent protests. In addition, dozens of state and local law enforcement officers were deployed in and around the Capitol, with Austin police on tactical alert and the National Guard at the ready.

As it turned out, violent extremists stayed away from the Texas Capitol Wednesday. In fact, all state capitols saw little to no protest activity on their grounds.

Law enforcement experts FOX 7 Austin spoke to believe the strong show of force by police largely deterred any violence before it happened.

Despite a quiet Inauguration Day at the Texas State Capitol, security is expected to remain tight in the days and weeks ahead, as police and investigators continue to monitor ongoing threats.