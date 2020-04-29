Texas Restaurant Association launches week-long online auction to benefit relief fund

The Texas Restaurant Association is teaming up with a Dallas digital marketing firm to launch a week-long online auction to fund the TX Restaurant Relief Fund.

The association says the auction will consist of exclusive chef and food experiences, gift certificates, products, memorabilia, and much more. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the TX Restaurant Relief Fund, established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association says the pandemic has caused 688,000 job losses, $4 billion in lost sales revenue, and caused 34 percent of Texas’ 50,000 restaurants to close since March 15.

“Our team is working hard to put critical funds directly into the hands of the Texas restaurant communities’ most vulnerable population, independent restaurant owners, which in turn will help to save the jobs of the workers they employ,” said Dr. Emily Williams Knight, TRA President and CEO. “Restaurants in Texas are facing a catastrophe unlike we’ve ever seen. We are inspired by their determination and appreciate the support from our partners as we work to save restaurants.”

The auction is open to everyone and will also accept direct donations. The auction can be found online. The bidding will begin Wednesday, April 29, at midnight, and will end on Wednesday, May 6, at midnight. Items up for bidding, which range in price from $25 to $20,000, include, but are not limited to:

Wolfgang Puck autographed chef jacket

5-course private dinner for 10 by Chef Stephan Pyles

Courtside Dallas Mavericks tickets and photo with player

Dinner party for 10 with Chef Kent Rathbun at private residence

Front Burner home dinner party experience with Chefs from Ida Claire, Mexican Sugar and Whiskey Cake

A year’s supply of Vital Farms Eggs

Lucchese Bootmaker gift card for $500

A private in-home wine tasting presented by Court of Master Sommelier Certified Professional

Tickets to sporting events

Gift Cards

TRA says it has set a goal to raise a minimum of $10 million for the fund and the objective is to provide immediate relief by getting the money to restaurants quickly.

“It is critical that people from all across Texas come together in solidarity to help in this time of crisis,” said Chef Stephan Pyles. “It is not only crucial for the economy in our great state, but for our culture. The funds we raise from this auction will make a significant impact on saving the restaurant industry in Texas, and by doing so, will be saving our culture and unique traditions.”

To learn more about the TX Restaurant Relief Fund, click here.

