Texas Motor Speedway plans to reopen to fans in mid-July

Race fans will be allowed back into Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 on July 19.

The governor approved the speedway’s plan to open the grandstands and suites with certain safety precautions.

Fans will be asked to maintain a safe social distance while in line and in the grandstands. Suite capacities will be limited and high-touch surfaces will be cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis.

Standard coolers will be prohibited to limit contact at security checkpoints. Instead, fans can bring in food and unopened beverages in soft, clear bags that are no larger than 14x14x14 inches.

TMS did not mention any new policies regarding temperature checks or face masks.

"Texans are eager for sporting and entertainment events to return, and this is a great step towards that goal," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. "As we continue to open Texas, it is essential that we do so in a way that keeps Texans safe and limits the spread of COVID-19. Texas Motor Speedway has put a tremendous amount of work, time, and energy into ensuring that this race meets all the necessary safety and health standards, and I applaud them for this effort.”

“Safety remains the primary focus for everyone who takes part in the weekend events, from fans to competitors, officials and track staff, so we continue to work with federal and state officials to comply with both Texas and CDC recommendations and requirements,” added TMS President and General Manager Eddie Gossage.

The race on July 19 will be the first major league sports event in Texas to open to face since the coronavirus pandemic began.

For more information, visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com.