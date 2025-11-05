Texas most wanted fugitive arrested in Jacksonville officer shooting case

article

The Brief Bobby Michael Dennis, accused of shooting a Jacksonville police officer on Sunday, was captured and arrested on Wednesday evening after a multi-agency search. Dennis was found in a wooded area just west of the city limits and surrendered peacefully to authorities. The 64-year-old now faces charges including attempted capital murder of a peace officer.



A man accused of shooting a Jacksonville police officer last weekend was captured Wednesday evening after a multi-agency search, authorities said.

What we know:

64-year-old Bobby Michael Dennis of Jacksonville, was arrested around 8:30 p.m. after officers executed a search warrant at a property on County Road, just west of the city limits, according to a Jacksonville Police Department news release.

Dennis was found in a wooded area and surrendered without incident. Police said he was handcuffed using the injured officer’s handcuffs before being booked into the Cherokee County Jail.

He faces charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, interference with a police service animal, and two counts of obstruction or retaliation.

The backstory:

Dennis had been the subject of a Blue Alert and was added to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list after allegedly shooting a Jacksonville officer during a Sunday afternoon encounter. The officer, who was flown to a Tyler hospital, was last reported in stable condition.

Related article

What's next:

Police thanked multiple local, state and federal agencies, including the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, DPS, ATF, FBI, and U.S. Marshals for their assistance in the arrest.