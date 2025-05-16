Texas Measles Outbreak: State only reports 1 new case in latest update

article

The Brief Only 1 new case of measles was reported in Friday's update from Texas Health and Human Services. 718 cases have been identified in Texas since late January. Fewer than 10 confirmed cases are believed to be actively infectious.



The measles outbreak in West Texas appears to be slowing, according to new data from Texas Health and Human Services.

The state reported one newly identified case since the previous update on Tuesday.

Fewer than 10 confirmed cases are believed to be actively infectious.

Texas measles outbreak update

The Latest:

Since late January, 718 measles cases have been confirmed by state officials.

Gaines County, the center of the outbreak, reported the only new case. The county has reported 406 cases since the outbreak began in January. The county accounts for more than half of the state's cases.

Cochran, Dawson, Gaines, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry and Yoakum counties have been designated as "outbreak counties" by DSHS. Garza and Lynn counties were removed from the list.

There have been 93 patients hospitalized since the outbreak started. This number has remained the same since Tuesday's report. The state says these hospitalizations are from earlier in the outbreak, and the numbers may increase as DSHS receives records for earlier cases. The number of people currently in the hospital for measles has not been released.

Since January, 17 cases have been reported in people who were considered fully vaccinated and 13 cases in people who only had one dose of the vaccine. 688 of the 718 people who tested positive were unvaccinated.

In Texas, two school-aged children have died from complications with the measles. Both were not vaccinated and had no known underlying conditions, state health officials said.

By the numbers:

Here are the total cases by county:

Gaines County: 406 (+1 since last report)

Lubbock County: 52

Lynn County: 2

Terry County: 60

Yoakum County: 20

Dawson County: 26

Ector County: 11

Dallam County: 7

Martin County: 3

Cochran County : 14

Lamar County: 19

Garza County: 2

Hale County: 6

Hockley County: 6

Lamb County: 1

Andrews County: 3

Midland County: 3

Brown County: 1

Erath County: 1

Borden County: 1

Randall County: 1

El Paso County: 52

Reeves County: 1

Parmer County: 5

Potter County: 2

Bailey County: 2

Eastland County: 2

Hardeman County: 1

Upshur County: 5

Carson County: 1

Collin County: 1

Rockwall County: 1

Here are the total cases by age:

0-4 years: 211 cases

5-17 years: 273 cases

18+: 230 cases (+1 since last report)

Unknown: 4 cases

READ MORE: Measles vaccination rates in Texas: Find your school district.

Here is the vaccination status of the patients:

Not Vaccinated/unknown status: 688 (+1)

Vaccinated with one dose: 13

Vaccinated with two or more doses: 17

What's next:

The Texas Department of State Health Services releases case updates on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Other measles cases in Texas

There have been other cases reported in Texas, but officials say they were not connected to the outbreak in West Texas.

Atascosa County: 1

Brazoria County: 1

Collin County: 1

Denton County: 1

Fort Bend County: 1

Harris County: 4

Rockwall County: 1

Shackleford County: 1

Tarrant County: 2

Travis County: 2

What is measles?

GERMANY - 2020/05/23: This photo illustration shows a disposable syringe with hypodermic needle, MEASLES written on a white board behind. (Photo Illustration by Frank Bienewald/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious from about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms of measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.

What to do if you've been exposed to measles

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving to be tested so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing other people to the virus. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. Review your and your child’s vaccination history to see if you are up-to-date on your measles vaccines. Additionally, discuss with your provider your vaccination history and any questions about these vaccines.

Controlling outbreaks in group settings

People with confirmed or suspected measles should stay home from school, work, and other group settings until after the fourth day of rash onset.

During an outbreak, people without documented immunity from vaccination or previous measles infection should be isolated from anyone with measles to protect those without immunity and control the outbreak.

According to the Texas Administrative Code (TAC) Rule §97.7, schools and childcare settings shall exclude unimmunized children for at least 21 days after the last date the unimmunized child was exposed to a measles case.