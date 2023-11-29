Texas Parks & Wildlife warns of invasive species
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Park and Wildlife officials are warning people about a potential threat to the state's ecosystem.
They might not look like much, but marbled crayfish, which have become popular pets, are spreading quickly in environments where they have been introduced, posing a threat to local ecosystems.
They are all female, and reproduce by cloning, which means a single crayfish can easily become the first of an entire invasive population.
Experts say you should never release aquarium life into natural waterways.