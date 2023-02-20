Texas ice storm: Governor expands disaster relief for additional counties

Governor Greg Abbott today expanded the state’s disaster declaration to include additional counties impacted by the ice storm that began in January and continued into early February.

The counties added to the governor’s disaster declaration are Anderson, Bastrop, Blanco, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Delta, Falls, Hopkins, Hunt, Kendall, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Red River, Robertson, and Shelby counties.

Those counties join Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties, which were included in the governor’s disaster declaration on February 4.

Officials say additional counties may be added to the declaration as damage assessments are completed.

Last week, Gov. Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to request the Federal Emergency Management Agency provide personnel to certify reported damages through joint preliminary damage assessments in partnership with local and state officials.

Additionally, TDEM has deployed specialized teams throughout Texas' recovery to work with utility providers and electric cooperatives in affected areas to capture infrastructure damages and identify potential opportunities for disaster assistance.

"As the scope of damages sustained during the recent ice storm becomes clearer, it is important we continue to assist and provide full support to all impacted communities," said Governor Abbott in a news release.

"The addition of these counties to our disaster declaration will ensure Texas communities have all resources available to them as they continue to recover from this storm. I thank TDEM and our emergency response partners for working to meet the needs of Texans during this recovery process," Abbott adds.