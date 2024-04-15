North Texas schools take home state soccer titles

Four soccer programs from North Texas brought home state titles over the weekend.

The Celina girls team won the 4A state championship. Celina beat Boerne 1-0 with forward Grace Pritchard scoring the only goal. It is Celina's third-straight state championship.

The Frisco Wakeland girls took home the 5A title, defeating Colleyville Heritage 3-2. All 5 goals in the game were scored in the second half, including two by Wakeland's Audrey Gilbert and one by sub Ana Carrera. Forward Addison Shimmick scored two goals on two shots for Colleyville Heritage.

The Prosper girls team shut out Austin Westlake to win the 6A state title, with midfielder Olivia Hess scoring the only goal. It was the Eagles' first state title in program history.

On the boys side, Midlothian won the 5A state title, defeating the Frisco Wakeland boys 3-1. Goalie Kyle Allen had 8 saves and Caden Naizer, Ayden Hildreth and Landon Exley scored for the Panthers.

It was the first championship in the history of school's soccer program.