Texas high school band marches in Macy's 99th Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Brief The L.D. Bell Blue Raider Band from Hurst, Texas, will march in the 99th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The 300-member ensemble is one of only a few high school bands selected nationally to perform in the iconic holiday event. The band has a strong legacy, including two Texas state championships (2000, 2004) and a national championship (2007).



The sights and sounds of a local Texas HS marching band will take center stage in New York City this Thanksgiving when the L.D. Bell Blue Raider Band from Hurst marches in the 99th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Local perspective:

The 300-member ensemble, led by director Suzanne Dell, will represent L.D. Bell High School and the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District as one of just a handful of high school bands selected from across the nation to perform in the iconic holiday tradition.

The band’s members are made up of students in grades 10 through 12 and have spent months preparing for the 2.5-mile march through Manhattan.

Their performance could feature powerful brass and percussion lines, along with a blend of music that highlights the parade’s signature energy.

The Blue Raider Band will join other elite marching ensembles, floats, and giant balloons for the Thanksgiving morning celebration, which airs nationally on NBC.

For the students, the moment will mark not just the culmination of months of rehearsals but also a chance to carry the legacy of the Blue Raider Band to one of the world’s most-watched stages.

Dig deeper:

Founded in 1956, the Blue Raider Band has built a legacy of musical achievement and dedication to excellence. The group has advanced to the Texas UIL State Marching Contest ten times since 2000, earning state championships in 2000 and 2004. On the national level, the band has been a Bands of America Grand National Finalist eight times and was crowned the 2007 Bands of America Grand National Champion.