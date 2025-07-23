Texas Flooding: Lawmakers to scrutinize disaster response

The Brief Texas lawmakers are meeting Wednesday morning to examine the state's response to the recent July 4 flash flooding. The joint House and Senate committees will also assess broader disaster preparedness and infrastructure issues. The hearing will include invited testimony on topics such as first responder communications and river authority operations.



Texas lawmakers are set to convene Wednesday to examine the state's response to recent flash flooding and assess overall disaster preparedness.

The House Select Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding, chaired by Rep. Ken King, will hold a joint hearing with a Senate counterpart, chaired by Sen. Charles Perry.

Joint House-Senate Panel to Tackle Texas Flood Readiness

The committees will meet at 9 a.m. at the Capitol to hear invited testimony on several critical issues. A primary focus will be the state's handling of the July 4 flash flooding that impacted Central and West Texas.

In addition to the specific flood event, the hearing will delve into broader topics, including state disaster preparations and response capabilities, state flood planning and infrastructure, river authority operations in areas prone to flash floods, and first responder communications during disaster operations.