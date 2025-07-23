Texas Flooding: Lawmakers to scrutinize disaster response
AUSTIN - Texas lawmakers are set to convene Wednesday to examine the state's response to recent flash flooding and assess overall disaster preparedness.
The House Select Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding, chaired by Rep. Ken King, will hold a joint hearing with a Senate counterpart, chaired by Sen. Charles Perry.
The committees will meet at 9 a.m. at the Capitol to hear invited testimony on several critical issues. A primary focus will be the state's handling of the July 4 flash flooding that impacted Central and West Texas.
In addition to the specific flood event, the hearing will delve into broader topics, including state disaster preparations and response capabilities, state flood planning and infrastructure, river authority operations in areas prone to flash floods, and first responder communications during disaster operations.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Capitol's notice of public hearings.