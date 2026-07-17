Texas Flooding: How to help the flood victims

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The Brief As floodwaters subside, Texas recovery and cleanup efforts are shifting focus toward supporting displaced residents, small businesses, and affected communities. Major relief funds, including the Rebuild Texas Fund and the Communities Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, are actively accepting donations to provide immediate emergency aid and long-term rebuilding support. Animal rescue organization Austin Pets Alive is urgently seeking donations of food and supplies to help evacuate threatened shelters and care for displaced pets.



Now that the relentless rain has subsided, people can begin to focus on recovery and cleanup from all the damage.

Rebuild Texas Fund

During Thursday’s news briefing, Gov. Greg Abbott encouraged Texans to donate to the Rebuild Texas Fund at www.rebuildtx.org.

The organization raised $5.7 million to help communities following the July 4, 2025, floods and is again prepared to help those impacted by this year’s flooding.

Communities Foundation of the Texas Hill Country

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country set up a relief fund to support other nonprofit organizations involved in recovery efforts.

Last year, Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country raised more than $150 million for flood recovery efforts.

"We were able to deploy well over half of that in a 12-month period repairing and rebuilding homes, supporting mental health across our region and the state, and helping rebuild little league fields and public parks, supporting small business, and of course those emergency needs shortly after the disaster," said CEO Austin Dickson. "But the current flooding is a regional disaster that's bigger than even one county. And so, we've set up the Texas Hill Country Flood Relief Fund to support communities across the Hill Country that have experienced evacuations, displacement, business disruption, and a lot of people without homes right now."

If you'd like to help the victims, visit www.communityfoundation.net.

Austin Pets Alive

The flooding didn’t just put people in danger. It threatened their pets as well. Austin Pets Alive is one of the animal rescue operations that has scrambled to evacuate animals from damaged shelters and reunify people with their lost pets.

Lindsay Ogan with Austin Pets Alive said dogs and cats are often forgotten about in times like these. So, her organization tries to provide food, supplies, and services to the affected communities.

"Everybody’s food and water, everything they had got wet and so they don’t have any way to take care of their pets right now," she said.

Donations of things like dog food and cat litter are the biggest need right now. The organization has an Amazon Wish List on its website at austinpetsalive.org.