Texas lawmakers grill state energy leaders over plans to overhaul electricity market

Texas lawmakers grilled state energy leaders Thursday over plans to overhaul the electricity market.

The Senate Business and Commerce Committee met Thursday, and lawmakers had a chance to question leaders of the Public Utility Commission and ERCOT over recent proposals to incentivize more power generation and make the grid more reliable.

Some lawmakers were critical of the fact a third-party consultant, called E3, that studied the proposals didn’t show up to answer questions.

Lawmakers were also skeptical of guarantees that it will generate more power.

"I think the fact that E3 was not there and all of us were asked to look at this study, you’re going to present proposals, the fact that they’re not there to explain their research and process is bad form," said State Sen. Donna Campbell/(R) New Braunfels.

"In looking at the E3 report, there’s a number of proposals that Chairman Lake, you say guarantee new dispatchable generation, requiring new thermal generation," said State Sen. Charles Schwertner (R), who is the chairman of the Senate Business and Commerce Committee. "To be quite frank, I don’t see their projections. 5.6 gw, but I don’t see requirement for new generation."

A Public Utility Commission spokesperson told FOX 4 the consultant could not make the meeting because of a scheduling conflict.