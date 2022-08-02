Texas Baptist Men sending teams to help eastern Kentucky flood victims

A group of veteran disaster responders is bringing food and comfort to thousands of people affected by terrible flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Whenever and wherever disaster strikes, the Texas Baptist Men are some of the first to head in that direction. On Tuesday morning, teams from North Texas left to assist flood victims.

At least 37 people were killed in flooding that began in parts of eastern Kentucky last week. Hundreds are missing.

RELATED: Dozens still missing in Kentucky as state braces for more rain

Much of that part of the state – a mountainous rural area – remains without power, clean water or cellphone service. At least 200 people are in shelters.

Many homeowners are still cleaning up the mess where the water has receded. They are trying to go through the damage to save whatever they can.

The Texas Baptist Men said given the severity of the situation, help is really needed.

"It’s a significant situation. We have volunteered multiple levels of help. We expect to send multiple levels of help in the coming days. We have chaplains who are ready to serve. Our shower, laundry units are ready to serve. We have flood recovery teams that are ready to serve," said John Hall with Texas Baptist Men.

The group is planning to send multiple teams. Each team will include between seven and 15 people.

Teams will also be sent to St. Louis later this week. The city’s metro area saw its worst flooding in close to 150 years last week.