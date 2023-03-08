TEXAS AMBER ALERT: Missing 8-year-old last seen in Coldspring, Texas

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 8-year-old girl last seen in Coldspring, Texas on Tuesday morning.

Authorities are looking for 8-year-old Haven Barker.

She's described as a white female, 4'5" tall, 60 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes.

Barker was last seen in the 200 block of Arneson Lane around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police are looking for 50-year-old Charles Estep in connection with Barker's disappearance.

Estep is described as being 5'8" tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Officials said they may be traveling in a black 2015 Honda Accord bearing Texas license plate PYS4575.

If you have any information on where Haven Barker or Charles Estep are, contact the Trinity County Sheriff's Office at (936) 642-1424.