Texas AG launches probe into UNT staff over 'radical DEI ideology'

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The Brief AG Ken Paxton is investigating UNT over alleged DEI policy violations. The probe stems from a video showing staff discussing ways around the ban. Paxton is demanding answers and warns of possible consequences for leadership.



Texas AG Ken Paxton is launching an investigation into leadership at the University of North Texas over what he calls pushing "radical DEI ideology."

UNT under investigation

Paxton says the school is continuing to teach content related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) concepts that have been banned in public education by federal and state leadership. According to the AG, staff is being instructed to continue following policies that are now illegal in the state.

The probe was prompted by a video that Paxton says portrays a Field Education Coordinator from the Social Work Department at UNT explaining how to work around the DEI ban. Paxton's investigation announcement says the covert video shows the staff member saying DEI can still be taught using different terms.

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Paxton said he also sent a letter to the Dean of the College of Public Affairs and Human Sciences, demanding an explanation for the video.

What they're saying:

"The DEI ideology has been a calamitous way that radical leftists have pushed a woke agenda in our educational institutions," said Paxton. "Texas law is clear that these DEI policies have no place in our state-funded institutions. Last year, UNT leadership refused to do anything in the face of left-wing terror being celebrated by radical students. Now, its own staff appears to be flaunting the breaking of state law to push radical DEI ideology. This should result in immediate termination. Texas deserves better than a UNT leadership that systematically allows the worst elements of the radical Left to run its campus."

DEI in Texas schools

Big picture view:

This investigation is the latest in a string of controversies over policy changes in Texas higher education. Since the 2025 presidential executive order that officially constrained the definition of gender to male and female and prohibited publicly funded officials from advocating for opposing ideologies, several schools have seen fallout from staff and students.

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Most recently, Texas A&M lost a professor of philosophy in a continued backlash over their ban on "gender ideology" and "race ideology." That professor had previously made headlines when his attempt to teach writings by Plato in relation to gender studies was blocked by administration.

A&M's prohibition of the controversial topics was spurred on by another covert video, this time of a professor discussing transgender themes in a children's literature course. That professor was fired, admins were demoted, the school president stepped down, and the university changed their guidelines to prevent further issues.

Soon after, Texas Tech also passed new rules to prevent classroom discussion of race and gender issues.