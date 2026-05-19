WATCH: Man arrested after driving Tesla Cybertruck into Grapevine Lake to test 'Wade Mode'

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The Brief A man was arrested Monday evening after intentionally driving a Tesla Cybertruck into Grapevine Lake to test its "wade mode" feature. The electric truck quickly became disabled and began taking on water, forcing the driver and his passengers to abandon the vehicle before first responders could pull it from the shoreline. The driver remains held in the Grapevine Jail on multiple charges, including operating a vehicle in a closed section of a park and having no valid boat registration.



A man was arrested after police say he intentionally drove a Tesla Cybertruck into Grapevine Lake to test its "wade mode" feature.

Man drives Cybertruck into Grapevine Lake

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to the Katie’s Woods boat ramp at Grapevine Lake just before 8 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found the Cybertruck in the water near the shoreline. The driver told officers he drove into the lake on purpose to try out the vehicle's "wade mode."

The driver and his passengers safely exited the vehicle before the Grapevine Fire Department's water rescue team removed it from the lake.

The driver was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle in a closed section of a park or lake, having no valid boat registration and numerous water safety equipment violations. He remains in the Grapevine Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

What they're saying:

"We want to remind drivers that although a vehicle may be physically capable of entering shallow freshwater areas, doing so can create legal and safety concerns under Texas law," police said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the identity of the driver, and it remains unclear exactly what he hoped to accomplish by driving into the deep water.