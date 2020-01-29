Teen suspects arrested for vandalizing Carroll High School

article

Police said they caught two of the three juveniles wanted for spray painting profane, racist and vulgar images on buildings at Carroll High School.

Investigators said the vandals did more than $40,000 in damage to the campus two weeks ago.

They sprayed graffiti on two buses, maintenance equipment, a scoreboard and on support facilities at the high school. Some of it contained racial slurs.

Southlake police were able to review surveillance video and arrested two teenage suspects on a third-degree felony criminal mischief charge. Their names and mugshots will not be released because they are minors.

Police have not released any information on the third person they are looking for.