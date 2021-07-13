Teen driver accused of hitting 8-year-old boy in Fort Worth neighborhood

article

A teenager was arrested for the hit-and-run accident that seriously hurt an 8-year-old boy in Fort Worth on Saturday.

Home security video shows the suspect’s white truck speeding away after hitting the boy in a neighborhood near Highway 287 and Berry Street.

The child and his brother were reportedly riding bicycles along the neighborhood street when it happened.

The injured boy has a skull fracture and a broken leg but is recovering.

Police said the suspect is a juvenile so no name or photo will be released.