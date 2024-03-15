21 accused of soliciting prostitutes arrested in Tarrant County

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office arrested 21 people accused of soliciting a prostitute.

The suspects were taken into custody during a two-day operation last month and charged with solicitation of prostitution.

The sheriff’s office’s Human Trafficking Unit partnered with The Net, which is a sex trafficking and exploitation non-profit.

Authorities said a Tarrant County employee and two men who worked for the Army Corps of Engineers and Texas Health Resources were among those arrested.

The names of those who were arrested were not released.