21 accused of soliciting prostitutes arrested in Tarrant County

Tarrant County
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office arrested 21 people accused of soliciting a prostitute.

The suspects were taken into custody during a two-day operation last month and charged with solicitation of prostitution.

The sheriff’s office’s Human Trafficking Unit partnered with The Net, which is a sex trafficking and exploitation non-profit.

In recent weeks and months, federal authorities have announced a series of human trafficking busts netting dozens of arrests across North Texas. But they haven't publicly released any details about the people they've arrested.

Authorities said a Tarrant County employee and two men who worked for the Army Corps of Engineers and Texas Health Resources were among those arrested.

The names of those who were arrested were not released.