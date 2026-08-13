Tarrant County issues 90-day outdoor burn ban as wildfire risks escalate

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The Brief Tarrant County has issued a 90-day outdoor burn ban for unincorporated areas due to severe drought and high wildfire risks. Violating the ban carries a fine of up to $500, though exceptions are allowed for cooking, welding, and fire pits if safety guidelines are followed. Officials urge rural property owners to clear dry debris and maintain a 30-foot mowed perimeter around structures to help prevent grass fires.



Tarrant County officials issued a 90-day ban on outdoor burning Thursday as severe drought conditions continue to raise the risk of dangerous wildfires across the region.

Burn ban issued

What we know:

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved the order for unincorporated areas of the county following a request from the Tarrant County Fire Marshal’s Office and support from the Texas A&M Forest Service. Under the ban, outdoor burning is strictly prohibited without explicit approval from the county fire marshal.

Exceptions to the order include outdoor cooking, welding, and using fire pits for social gatherings, provided guidelines are followed. Violating the ban is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.

What they're saying:

"Severe drought conditions in unincorporated areas... prompted the request for the ban in the interest of protecting lives and property," county officials said in a statement.

Tarrant County Fire Marshal Kenny Wilson urged rural property owners to take proactive steps to safeguard their homes, recommending a 30-foot mowed perimeter around residences and outbuildings, clearing dry vegetation and debris, and keeping a functional water hose nearby to manage small fires quickly.

Residents looking for safety guidelines regarding welding, cooking, or fire pit usage during the ban can find details at www.tarrantcountytx.gov/burnban.

Tarrant County is just one of 144 counties currently under a burn ban.

Aug. 13, 2026 Texas A&M Forest Service County map of burn bans