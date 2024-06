article

Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman.

Investigators say Tanya Medina was shot while in a vehicle on S. Westmoreland Road, near Burgoyne Street in Oak Cliff.

Medina was dropped off at a local hospital shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday.

She later died at the hospital.

Dallas police say they have no description of the suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas police.