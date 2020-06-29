TABC suspends seven bars, two in Central Texas, for not complying with Abbott's order to close bars

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has suspended seven bars' alcohol permits for 30 days after they say the bars refused to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order requiring they close to limit the spread of COVID-19

The order, issued on Friday, requires all bars earning at least 51% of their revenue from alcohol sales to shut down. Restaurants that earn less than 51% from alcohol sales can continue to operate at 50% of their indoor capacity.

TABC says agents visited nearly 1,500 Texas businesses this past weekend to verify that they were complying with the order. 59 were found to be operating in violation of the order; 52 of those agreed to immediately close.

The remaining seven refused to close and were issued 30-day permit suspensions, including one in Austin and one in Fredericksburg:

Black Stone USA, Fredericksburg

Bokeeters Cocktail Bar, New Caney

Prospect Park, Houston

The Park @ The Domain, Austin

The Venue Private Club, Wills Point

Whiskey Girl, Abilene (suspended on June 26)

Outlaws Longview, Longview (suspended on June 26)

Businesses that do not comply with the order face up to a 30-day suspension of their license to sell alcohol for the first violation, followed by up to a 60-day suspension for the second violation. Continued violations could result in additional penalties, including cancellation of the business’ alcohol license or permit.

Texans can report a potential violation by email, by calling 888-THE-TABC, or by using the free TABC:Mobile app for Apple and Android devices. To view TABC’s guidance for the alcoholic beverage industry, click here.

