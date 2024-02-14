Suspect in custody after I-635 police chase leads to standoff
A suspect is in custody after a chase came to an end on I-635 near Elam Road on the border of Balch Springs and Mesquite.
TxDOT cameras showed a large police presence behind a white Scion with multiple flat tires.
Both directions of 635 were closed around 7:30 a.m.
The driver was eventually taken into custody and the roads were reopened.
FOX 4 has reached out to officials to learn the reason for the chase and more information about the suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.