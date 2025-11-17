Suspect arrested for DWI crash that killed Keller ISD coach’s wife

The Brief Eduardo Partida, 20, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter for a fatal wrong-way crash in September. The victim was Britni Elliott, the wife of a Keller ISD coach and teacher. She died in the head-on collision on Boat Club Road. The suspect was recently booked into Parker County jail after being hospitalized for his own injuries sustained during the crash.



The Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested a man for the wrong-way crash that killed a Keller ISD coach’s wife in September.

What's new:

Eduardo Partida was taken into custody on Saturday and then booked into the Parker County jail.

The 20-year-old is now charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Eduardo Partida

The backstory:

The deadly crash happened on Sept. 14 as Keller ISD teacher and coach Spencer Elliott, his wife, Britni, and their 12-year-old daughter, Allie, were on their way home from a late-night baseball tournament.

The family was five minutes away from their Fort Worth home when police said a drunken driver traveling the wrong way down Boat Club Road hit their Ford Expedition head-on.

Britni Elliott, who was behind the wheel, died in the crash. Spencer and Allie Elliott suffered broken bones and other non-life-threatening injuries.

The family also has two other children who were not in the SUV at the time.

Partida was injured in the crash and hospitalized. He was not formally charged until now due to his injuries.