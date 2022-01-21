Super Bowl 2022 halftime show trailer just dropped, and it's a must-see

Super Bowl LVI is about three weeks away right here in Inglewood at SoFi Stadium and even though the halftime show is not in Hollywood, it sure is getting the Hollywood treatment.

A trailer for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show just dropped. Watch the trailer here.

The halftime show stars Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. The trailer shows all the performers getting the call, and preparing to head to the halftime show at SoFi Stadium. We even get to see Eminem go face-to-face with his alter-ego Slim Shady.

Super Bowl LVI is set for SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13. This is the first time the Super Bowl has returned to the Los Angeles area since 1993.

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dr. Dre said in a statement when the performance lineup was announced. The seven-time Grammy winner added that their halftime performance will an "unforgettable cultural moment."

The five music artists have a combined 44 Grammys. Eminem has the most with 15.

