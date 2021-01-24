Storms in the forecast Sunday night, and some could be strong to severe

article

There are chances for hail and strong winds as storms are in the forecast for much of North Texas Sunday night.

There was fog in the morning hours, and showers are expected late Sunday afternoon into the evening.

Another round of storms are likely late, into the overnight hours.

Some storms could be strong to severe, with activity clearing the Metroplex by daybreak.

The biggest threat from the storms is expected to be hail and strong winds. The tornado and flooding threat is low from the storms.