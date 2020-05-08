Storms drop large hail, cold front follows for Friday

A round of storms that blew through parts of North Texas overnight brought large, damaging hail.

In areas like Jack, Palo Pinto and Parker counties west of Fort Worth, people found golf ball and baseball-sized hail in their yards.

Several viewers in Perrin, Jacksboro and Weatherford shared pictures.

Photos by Jetton Kree in Perrin (left) and Aracely Contreras in Weatherford (right)

But that was just round one.

Another round of thunderstorms early Friday morning woke many people up in Collin County.

FOX 4 reporter Ashley Paredez said heavy rain started falling in McKinney around 5:30 a.m. and the temperature dropped along with it.

Advertisement

“If you’re going to be out and about, take your rain jacket at least for the morning. And if you are going to be driving, you’re gonna want to keep an eye on the roads because they are wet,” she said. “Be careful out there.”

Meteorologist Kylie Capps said the broken line of gusty storms is moving through the northern and northeastern counties. The main threats are heavy rain, lightning and wind gusts between 60 and 70 miles per hour.

The areas west of Interstate 35 will likely stay dry.

Meteorologist Evan Andrews said the quick-moving storms are bringing a longer-lasting chill. The high for Friday is only in the low 70s.

Saturday will also start chilly in the 50s and then warm up just to the low 70s. Mother’s Day will be milder with highs in the upper 70s.