State leaders suggest creating new Texas law to address fake political mailers on transgender resources

The Brief A West Texas district attorney has opened a criminal investigation into mystery election-season mailers sent to Texas families under the name of a non-existent transgender group. Bipartisan lawmakers and officials suspect a conservative group created the pamphlets to incite voters during early voting, while legitimate LGBTQ+ groups deny involvement. The identity of the individuals or organization funding and sending the mailers remains unknown.



Democratic and Republican lawmakers want to get to the bottom of who is responsible for a transgender pamphlet targeting Texas families before the midterm election.

One Texas district attorney has opened a criminal investigation, and state lawmakers say if it’s not against the law to imply something is from a certain group when it's not, then maybe there needs to be a new law in Texas.

Mystery mailers sent to Texas households

What we know:

The mailers were sent to households as information from the so-called Texas Transgender Student Union, which has never been heard of and has no social media presence. Public corporate records show it was established as a corporation in Wyoming last month.

It was filed through a "registered agent," which allows the people behind the corporation to remain private. On the mailers, which are not cheap, was a P.O. box address in the Houston area.

The mailers also included links to the legitimate organization known as the Transgender Education Network of Texas. The network says it has absolutely nothing to do with the mystery mailer.

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Officials suspect a political motive

Dig deeper:

Some believe a conservative person or group is behind the mailers, and that they sent them out to rile up voters while early voting is underway.

West Texas District Attorney Sarah Stogner believes the same thing: the purpose behind the mailer is to stir people to vote for candidates who might be opposed to the LGBTQ+ lifestyle.

The DA announced a criminal investigation into the person or people responsible.

State leaders suggest creating new law

Big picture view:

All of this comes as Texans are turning out in record early voting numbers this midterm. And the Transgender Education Network of Texas says the mailer they had nothing to do with has brought threats of violence to their doorstep.

State Rep. Venton Jones says the legislature might need to look at creating a new law to prevent something like this from happening again.