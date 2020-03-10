State leaders prepare response to widespread transmission of COVID-19 coronavirus

State health leaders are discussing how Texas will respond to widespread community transmission of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

North Texas colleges and universities are also making their own preparations.

State leaders are knee-deep in planning and talking through how to handle the novel virus. They released more specifics on Tuesday on what's known and still unknown at this time.

State legislators on the Committee for Public Health questioned Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Department of State Health Services. Much of the focus was on tests for COVID-19.

Hellerstedt clarified that each test kit can test several hundred people. A handful of Texas cities are now online processing their own test results, including Dallas. He says the number of labs is expected to go up, but to what degree is unclear.

“There are some commercial labs in Texas that are beginning testing and offering those results,” Hellerstedt said. “But I honestly don't have firm numbers on exactly who is doing that and what their capacity is.

Hellerstedt says early on tests are helpful so people can self-quarantine and curb the spread. But once there's community-wide transmission, positive tests simply show the hot spots until a vaccine is developed.

Colleges and universities are also looking at long-range plans.

Texas Christian University said in a statement: “we may need to support instructional continuity in new ways should classroom teaching not be feasible.” If the time comes, it'll revert to online instruction in a “campus-wide manner or to support the learning of individual students” who may be self-monitoring at home.

UT-Dallas and Dallas County Community College say they have similar contingencies.

Texas A&M is extending its Spring Break through Wednesday, March 18 instead of the 16th to allow teachers time to move classes to an online format, although it's not required.

Nim Kidd, A&M’s Vice-Chancellor of Disaster and Emergency Services, also testified at the hearing and told legislators the virus may be new, but responding isn't.

“It is the tried and true practice measures that we have responded to fires, floods tornados, hurricanes and terrorism with,” he said.

Officials also addressed the supply of N95 masks, which are imperative for health care providers. They say there is a national stockpile, but distribution to states will be based on population and level of risk.