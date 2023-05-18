Expand / Collapse search

State Fair unveils theme for 2023

By
Published 
State Fair of Texas
FOX 4

DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas is still a few months away, but there is already excitement building.

The State Fair announced the theme for this year's fair: 'Explore the Midway.'

It honors the fair's famous midway filled with games, food and rides.

The State Fair also released some theme art which features the popular "flip a chick" game, the Top O' Texas Tower and even Big Tex riding a carousel.

Related

Big Tex gets a new pair of boots featuring Irving woman’s artwork
article

Big Tex gets a new pair of boots featuring Irving woman’s artwork

It's a tall order to design boots for Big Tex. He wears a size 96. But one North Texas woman has done it.

It is a special year for the carousel, it turns 100 years old this year.

The State Fair of Texas opens on September 29 and runs through October 22.