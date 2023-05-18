State Fair unveils theme for 2023

The State Fair of Texas is still a few months away, but there is already excitement building.

The State Fair announced the theme for this year's fair: 'Explore the Midway.'

It honors the fair's famous midway filled with games, food and rides.

The State Fair also released some theme art which features the popular "flip a chick" game, the Top O' Texas Tower and even Big Tex riding a carousel.

It is a special year for the carousel, it turns 100 years old this year.

The State Fair of Texas opens on September 29 and runs through October 22.