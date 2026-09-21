State Fair Classic brings Prairie View A&M, Grambling rivalry back to Dallas

The Brief The State Fair of Texas kicks off Friday, leading into the annual State Fair Classic game on Saturday. The Prairie View A&M University and Grambling State University matchup kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Cotton Bowl. Beyond football, the event features a famous battle of the marching bands and entertainment celebrating a tradition that spans over a century.



The countdown to the start of the State Fair of Texas is on, and a historic college football rivalry is taking center stage in North Texas this weekend.

State Fair Classic

What we know:

The State Fair of Texas opens Friday, setting the stage for the annual State Fair Classic on Saturday.

Prairie View A&M University and Grambling State University will face off at the historic Cotton Bowl, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.

Organizers said the event typically draws more than 60,000 fans to the Cotton Bowl.

The rivalry is also one of the biggest Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football events.

The winning team will take home the traveling State Fair Classic championship belt. Prairie View A&M has won the last two games in the rivalry.

What they're saying:

On Monday, the city of Dallas and the Dallas Sports Commission welcomed the head coaches and athletic directors from both universities ahead of the game.

"We've always said there's no more unique atmosphere to play a college football game than right in the heart of the State Fair of Texas in a historic Cotton Bowl, if you can believe that," said Mitchell Glieber, president of the State Fair of Texas.

"Can’t wait for the game on Saturday. Love this absolute classic," Anton Goff, the Athletic Director at Prairie View A&M, said on Monday. "The State Fair (of Texas) is the best state fair in the country, so if you get a chance to come out and enjoy that, I always try to get a couple of walks around in when I come out here early and enjoy the state fair."

"I want so bad, not just for our young men, but the young men at Prairie View A&M to put their best foot forward, but also the young men who are in the stands who have aspirations of being on that field and being able to display their talents as well in the spirit of higher education. So I thank you all for the opportunity," Dr. Trayvean Scott, the Athletic Director at Grambling State, said.

Decades-Old Tradition

The backstory:

The State Fair Classic is a tradition that dates back more than a century to 1925, when Wiley College faced Langston University.

The matchup between Prairie View A&M and Grambling State moved to the Cotton Bowl in 1985, establishing the game as a major annual event in Dallas.

This year also marks 51 years of Al Wash’s leadership and involvement with the event.

Big picture view:

The event is much more than just a football game.

Fans can expect the traditional halftime showdown between two of the nation's most recognized HBCU marching bands: Prairie View’s Marching Storm and Grambling’s world-famed Tiger Marching Band.

In addition to the game and halftime show, attendees can look forward to pregame and postgame entertainment around the stadium.