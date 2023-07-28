2 Southlake officers fired over swastika drawing

Two police officers in Southlake were fired over a swastika drawing.

Southlake Chief of Police James Brandon released a statement about this incident. He said the investigation began on June 14 into a swastika that was drawn and shared with others during a break in a meeting involving members of the police department.

The names of the officers were not released, but the chief said they were terminated after showing "exceptionally poor judgment and a lack of leadership."

"The drawing was an inexcusable attempt at humor and not related to the department's patch or logo," Chief Brandon said in a statement. "As Chief I am deeply disappointed in the lack of judgment shown by the actions of the officers involved. I know that their actions do not reflect the values of the men and women who serve and protect our community each day, our city leadership, our organization, or our community. Hate symbols do not reflect the values that we share as public servants and are not acceptable in any form or situation. The display of a symbol of hate undermines the confidence of the public in our department and does not reflect our values as public servants."

He added that he hopes the action taken by the department "sends a clear message" about the city’s and police department’s values.