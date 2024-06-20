Southlake names new police chief

article

There will soon be a new police chief in Southlake.

Ashleigh Casey will be sworn into her new role next week.

Casey currently serves as the assistant chief.

She has spent 27 years in law enforcement, including 23 years with the Southlake Police Department.

The former chief, James Brandon, now serves as the assistant city manager.

"There is no one better for this position," said Assistant City Manager James Brandon. "I am confident in her leadership skills and ability to lead the department and partner with the community. We are fortunate that she has chosen Southlake for her law enforcement career."

The swearing-in ceremony will be held on Wednesday, June 26 at Southlake's DPS Headquarters on State Street.

The public is invited to join.

The ceremony will be at 3 p.m. and followed by a reception.

