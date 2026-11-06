South Hi Mount Elementary relocating after engineering concerns found

The Brief Fort Worth ISD is temporarily moving all South Hi Mount Elementary students and staff to the vacant Western Hills Primary School building. The school sent a message to parents saying engineering concerns were discovered at the current building. The district added two student holidays around the Thanksgiving break to give staff time to move classrooms.



South Hi Mount Elementary students and staff are temporarily relocating to a vacant Fort Worth campus after an on-site engineering assessment raised concern about their current building.

What we know:

District officials relocated students and staff as a precautionary measure, clearing the impacted section of the building, according to a message sent to families. The district decided to move the entire school to the vacant Western Hills Primary building at 8300 Mojave Trail in Fort Worth.

Principal Dr. Elizabeth Foreman White said the new location provides the available space needed for the elementary school.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide specific details regarding the exact nature of the engineering concerns.

What's next:

To facilitate the move, the district adjusted the school calendar.

Officials added two student holidays to allow teachers and staff time to pack, move and prepare classrooms at the temporary location.

The updated schedule includes:

Friday, Nov. 20: Student holiday

Monday, Nov. 30: Student holiday

Tuesday, Dec. 1: Students return to classes at the Western Hills Primary building

What they're saying:

"I understand this news may bring questions and concerns, and I want to reassure you that our focus remains on providing students with a consistent, welcoming, and engaging learning experience throughout this transition," White said in the message to parents.

What you can do:

The school will host a parent meeting to address concerns and answer questions. The meeting is on Monday, Nov. 9,, at 5:30 p.m. inside the South Hi Mount Elementary cafeteria.