Son plays guitar outside mother’s window during COVID-19 assisted living lockdown

A loving son wanted to cheer his mother up after her senior living facility put its building on lockdown amid the coronavirus, so he serenaded her and the residents on his guitar.

In a viral tweet by Jenny DeLoach, the daughter of David DeLoach and granddaughter of the woman, she writes how she found David at the Tennessee based retirement center playing music for the residents outside.

“My grandma’s living facility is on lockdown; I went to drop off some things for her & found my dad serenading her & her friends on his guitar since he couldn’t come in to visit,” she wrote in a tweet.

She also posted photos of him performing for her grandmother and other residents, who all lounged outside their balconies and windows enjoying their private concert.

At the time this articles publication, the tweet has garnered over 9,000 retweets and 75,000 likes.

