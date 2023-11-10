Dallas non-profit holding monthly food distributions for veterans, active duty service members in need

In honor of Veterans Day, a Dallas non-profit addressed one major concern for both former and current military personnel.

According to the non-profit, Soldiers’ Angels, Dallas is one of the top 10 cities where veterans are in need of help.

So the organization began doing a monthly food distribution in September.

In just two months, they've doubled their capacity to meet the growing demand for food.

They've served their country, and now the community is stepping up to serve them ahead of Veterans Day.

"Let them know that they're not forgotten and we still appreciate them," volunteer Fran Morgan said.

Approximately 200 pre-registered, low-income veterans waited in line at a church parking lot in Dallas to get 75 pounds of food provided by Soldiers’ Angels and their partners, including a turkey and pie for the Thanksgiving holiday.

"If they're living on disability, it really isn't enough. Some of them are on food stamps and this helps them get by," said Amy Palmer, president of Soldiers’ Angels.

Folks like Mike Leddy.

"It's such a blessing," Leddy said.

The Marine veteran is on disability and is the sole provider for his family of four.

"We're so grateful for all of this. God is good and so are these volunteers and Soldiers’ Angels, thank you," he added.

And it's not just former service members. Data shows that even active duty personnel and their families have a higher rate of food insecurity than their civilian counterparts.

Each veteran driving through the line has a personal story.

Air Force veteran Leslie Tennie was stationed at the Pentagon during 9/11.

She said events like these matter a lot.

"It does. So many veterans take their own lives, even active duty. I was there when one of my master sergeants took his own life," Tennie said. "Especially during the holidays. I think it does help to remember that there are people out there that care."

For Army veteran Tracy Delaney, these food distributions relieve some of the financial pressures.

She said, with inflation, groceries for just her and her husband can run up to $500 per month.

"Something like this will go a long ways towards helping to make sure we can put more money towards the rent and the light bill," she said.

The need has gotten so great that Soldiers’ Angels' monthly food distributions have gone beyond veterans to also include active duty service members, guardsmen, and reservists in need of support.