Snow falls in Texas Panhandle

Parts of the Texas Panhandle were covered in white after an early season storm that brought heavy snow and strong winds to the area.

The NWS Amarillo had said that it was "near whiteout" conditions at around 12:50 p.m. on October 24.

In a series of videos tweeted by Amarillo resident Diana Penn, wind can be seen increasing in intensity as snow covers the ground and rooftops of nearby homes. “It’s collecting quickly. Wind is blowing,” Penn said in one tweet.

People in other places in the Panhandle also shared videos of the snow covering the ground and rooftops in neighborhoods.

In a video uploaded by Painting Corners Podcast, snow is seen covering the ground and rooftops of a neighborhood in Canyon.

Austin Hartsfield, cohost of the podcast, said in the post: “Our co-hosts live in: Rhode Island, Indiana, Texas. Least likely to have snow in October? Probably Texas.”

In a video posted to Twitter by Teri C Green, large snowflakes can be seen falling in Borger, a town about 55 miles northeast of Amarillo, creating a wintery wonderland.

Green wrote in the post: “First Snow of the Win.. I mean Fall Season! Texas.”

The Texas Department of Transportation's Amarillo office urged people to drive with caution on the roads and there were reports of some wrecks and some closures.

In Lipscomb County, Texas Game Wardens posted photos on Facebook of one of its wardens assisting local law enforcement agencies with the bad weather response.ff

Storyful contributed to this report.