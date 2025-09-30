SNAP benefits increase Wednesday: These are the new amounts in Texas

article

The Brief SNAP recipients will receive a larger monthly benefit starting Wednesday, Oct. 1. The maximum monthly benefit for a family of four will be $994, an increase of $19. The change comes as new work requirements for some recipients are now in effect.



Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see larger monthly benefits starting Wednesday, Oct. 1, under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s annual cost-of-living update.

These are the new amounts for recipients, depending on the size of your family.

New SNAP amounts

What's new:

The new maximum benefit for a family of four is $994 per month, up from $975 last year. Single-person households will now receive up to $298, and larger families of eight can receive up to $1,789.

The annual adjustments are based on the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan, which tracks food prices and inflation. The following maximum benefit allotments go into effect Wednesday:

1 person: $298 (up $6)

2 people: $546 (up $10)

3 people: $785 (up $17)

4 people: $994 (up $19)

5 people: $1,183 (up $25)

6 people: $1,421 (up $31)

7 people: $1,571 (up $35)

8 people: $1,789 (up $33)

Each additional person: + $218

New SNAP work requirements

Dig deeper:

New federal work requirements for some recipients took effect Sept. 1, 2025. According to DHS, they apply to Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs):

Adults ages 18–54 without dependent children must work, attend school, train, or volunteer at least 20 hours per week (80 per month).

Those who don’t meet the requirement may be limited to just three months of benefits in a three-year period.

Beginning Nov. 1, 2025, the rules expand further to include adults 55–64, parents whose youngest child is 14 or older, veterans, and certain former foster youth.

How to apply for SNAP benefits

Texas residents can apply for SNAP benefits online through Feeding Texas, or through Texas Health and Human Services.

Once an application is submitted, the Department of Human Services must notify applicants of their eligibility within 30 days. In urgent cases, households that meet specific low-income or high-need criteria may qualify for expedited benefits within five days. Applicants can also name an authorized representative, such as a family member, friend or caseworker, to help with the process or to use benefits on their behalf.

If approved, recipients receive an EBT ACCESS Card, which works like a debit card to purchase eligible food items. Questions about the process can be directed to the DHS helpline at 1-800-692-7462, or by contacting a local county assistance office for more guidance.