SNAP Benefits Latest: Texans likely won't see emergency funding on Nov. 1

A last-minute ruling could bring relief to millions of Americans who rely on supplemental food benefits that were set to be cut off because of the government shutdown.

Two federal judges on Friday ruled that the White House must use contingency funds for SNAP benefits.

On Friday, a federal judge in Rhode Island ruled that the government must distribute contingency money timely or as soon as possible so that Nov. 1 SNAP payments can be made.

Another federal judge in Massachusetts gave the Trump administration until Monday to explain how it would fund benefits.

Despite the rulings that the benefits could not be suspended for the first time in SNAP’s 61-year history, many people are still likely to face payment delays.

It’s likely too late to get the funds distributed in time for Nov. 1. And there’s no definite timeline on when or if the payments will be issued.

Feeding Texas and its network of food banks, which includes the North Texas Food Bank, is pushing for state lawmakers and the governor’s office to put more money into a program that helps the organization procure food.

"We’re expecting families to be faced with some really difficult choices in the next few days between buying food and paying rent. And typically, food is the first to go. It’s the easiest ball in the juggling act to drop," said Feeding Texas CEO Celia Cole.

More than $600 million comes to Texas each month for the 3.5 million residents in the state who receive SNAP benefits. $80 million of that comes to North Texas alone.

"There are 460,000 people in our 12-county service area who receive SNAP benefits. Half of those are children and those benefits monthly are $80 million. So that money is not coming to our area for them to get and go to the grocery store," said Clarissa Clark, who heads the North Texas Food Bank.

But people still need to eat while waiting for the federal funds to be distributed. And if the amount that comes to Texas is reduced, it will likely create other problems.

"For somebody getting the maximum, which is about $1,000 a month for a family of four, if they lose that $1,000, they’re in grave danger of being food insecure," Clark said.

Baylor University’s Craig Gundersen, one of the nation’s leading voices on the impact of SNAP said there is another group he worries about – those with physical and mental disabilities.

"They’re already at grave risk of food insecurity. They rely greatly on SNAP, and so to all of a sudden take their benefits away from them will have a huge impact on those with disabilities," he said.

For decades, the Senate has required 60 votes for a measure to pass. It forces compromise.

There is a way around that. It’s called the nuclear option, and it changes the rules to allow a simple majority vote to pass proposals.

President Donald Trump said it’s time for the Republicans in the Senate to pull rank and invoke the nuclear option by passing Democrats to get government funded short term.

But GOP senators have been reluctant to do that because they know that down the line in Democrats could regain power and the same option of last resort could be used against them.