Slightly different move-in weekend goes on at North Texas universities

It’s a different sort of move-in weekend for college students across North Texas.

“It doesn’t even feel like I’m going away to college. It feels like I’m going away to camp,” UNT-Dallas freshman Jordan Jones said.

The pandemic is changing the way college campuses operate.

“You kind of wish, like, dang, why does it have to be our year?” Jones added.

There are 56 students who will live on-campus at UNT-Dallas this fall. That’s half occupancy, as it’s mostly a commuter school.

Still, the university is, with a few exceptions, not having classes on campus. So students living in dorm rooms will be learning virtually from inside their dorm rooms.

“Like, when I was on my way here, I felt homesick because like I said, I’m used to being in the house. I’m always in the house,” UNT-Dallas freshman Demetric Chatman said.

Chatman is a bit nervous to be on his own. He’s on a track scholarship.

He’s not used to being away from home, but realizes that the way people are social distancing might make it difficult for him to make new friends.

“My stomach started hurting. I didn’t even want to eat no more. I’m leaving my peoples,” Chatman said.

dallUNT-Dallas officials said on-campus housing provides convenience and sometimes necessity.

“It’s going to be very different,” said Dee Goines, director of Housing and Residence Life.

Each student has their own room and restroom. The university is confident that while it might be different, it’ll be safe.

“Were used to fist-bumping, high-fiving on move-in day, welcoming people,” Goines said.

UT-Arlington is also welcoming students back this weekend. UTA is rolling out a phased return plan, with face-to-face, online, and hybrid learning.

The same goes for SMU.

“I’d rather be in class every day learning than having classes online,” SMU student Kate Yurosek said.

“And I’m happy to see all my friends again and be back at school,” SMU student Amanda Stone said.

SMU is reminding students, in a letter, that several universities have delayed or called off classes due to rapid COVID-19 infections coming from off campus parties.

The university said any person or group who organizes such a reckless party will be seriously disciplined for putting the entire campus at risk.

TCU is also pleading with students to not host parties, urging them to sign on to a pledge campaign called Protect the Purple.

Some worried that parties may still be held, as they are a normal part of the college experience.

“Before this all happened, I had a whole college outfit, cute outfit to go out with and I was like, ‘Wow, I’m just going to be wearing sweatpants and a t-shirt, none of the cute outfits or the dresses that I ordered online,” Jones added.

But in 2020, there are few signs of a sense of normalcy.