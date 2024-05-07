Sixth victim recovered in Baltimore bridge collapse

Officials located the sixth and final victim of the Baltimore bridge collapse on Tuesday.

The Unified Command announced Tuesday afternoon that the body of José Mynor López was recovered from the Patapsco River, months after the Baltimore Key Bridge crumbled in the water.

The 37-year-old from Baltimore was one of six men who lost their lives when a Sri Lanka-bound container ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to crumble into the river on March 26.

"With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event," said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police. "As we mourn with the families, we honor the memory of José Mynor López, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella, and Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez."

The Unified Command said multiple agencies, including the Maryland State Police Department's underwater recovery team and the FBI, helped bring the body out of the water.

The announcement comes less than a week after a fifth victim's body was recovered. Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, 49, of Glen Burnie was recovered after divers spotted a red construction vehicle in the river and alerted the Maryland Department of State.

Officials tell FOX 5 the Unified Command will use precision explosive charges to free the Dali container ship from the bridge collapse. When that will happen is still unconfirmed. The explosives will be the same used to demolish the Harry Nice Bridge last year.



